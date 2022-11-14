From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why does the Bible compare a relationship in marriage to a relationship with God?
— M.L.
Dear M.L.: Two hearts give themselves to each other to be no longer two but one. A union takes place that makes the belonging of one the belonging of the other. Instead of being separated, the interests and paths of a man and woman are brought together. Love gives all and must have all in return. The wishes of the other party become binding obligations, and the deepest desire of each heart is to be fulfilled.
As a bridegroom rejoices over his bride, so God rejoices over His people — those who live for Him in obedience to His commands. He has given us all and asks all in return. The slightest reserve grieves Him. We should be so thankful for His salvation and abiding love that we are eager to throw ourselves unreservedly into His arms and hand over the reins to Him. When this happens, we will not want to do anything that brings Him displeasure.
Because God knew that mankind was incapable of obeying His law, His love promised a Redeemer, a Savior, who would save His people from their sins. When we become His, our hands will not want to touch that which His hands cannot touch.
Our eyes will not look where His eyes cannot look. Our love for Him makes necessary a separation from the world of which a less love could not conceive. This is the kind of love that we should desire toward Him, and He gives us the power of His Holy Spirit to help us be faithful to Him.
The Bible says, “Those who obey God’s word truly show how completely they love him” (1 John 2:5, NLT). No one can grasp the love of God without knowing His Son, Jesus Christ.
