Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a girl who is 16, and I really care for a boy who is my same age at our school. My parents have a rule that they must meet all my friends and all my dates before I go out with them. This boy asked me out, and I told him I would like to go out with him once my parents meet him beforehand so that I can get their approval.
To my surprise, he refused to meet my parents ahead of time! He said they could “grill” him when he comes over to our house to pick me up. I told him that he had to see them before the date night or there would be no date. He then said, “Well, that’s too bad. I guess there will be no date.”
Do you think my parents are being fair about this rule? I used to think it was OK, but now I’ve lost out on a date, and I’m starting to wonder if they are being fair to me. I asked my parents to make an exception this one time, but they said no to that idea. What do you think about this?
— Overruled Girl,
via email
Dear Overruled Girl: It is a wise, sensible rule, and it’s a small ask of the young man who wanted to take you out. What is his problem with stopping by your house in advance at a time that is convenient for him? Is his life so busy that he can’t work your parents into his busy schedule? His arrogance, not to mention his indifference about whether he goes out with you, makes me think you haven’t lost much. I side with your parents on this issue and suggest that you look for a new date who has an attitude that is more amenable to your family’s rules.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I will be graduating from school in June. I’ve made many friends and have enjoyed learning from most of my teachers. My only complaint is that schools teach things that most students will never use during their adult lives.
I studied a lot and maintained good grades because grades are important to employers when they judge potential employees. But like I said, if I become a legal secretary (my goal), most of the classes I was required to take in high school will not help me one bit once I am out of high school. Maybe our school professionals should rethink the school’s curriculum. A lot of the classes I took were quite boring and won’t help me later in life.
— Bored Student,
via email
Dear Bored Student: Good school administrators are constantly rethinking school curricula, striving to provide their students with the best possible overall education.
Often, I hear your argument of, “Why take geometry or geology or English literature, because this information will never be used after graduation?” In some cases, this is true, but the value gaining exposure to these subjects could become valuable later in life, and studying a variety of topics causes students to expand their thinking by absorbing many different subjects. I have even found myself over my lifetime making use of subject matter I studied in high school and college.
Some courses pay future dividends that are both useful and everlasting.