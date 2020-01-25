Dear Dr. Wallace:
My boyfriend and I have been together for almost a year, and we think its time to start a sexual relationship.
Since both of us are Catholic, we have always been taught that it is sinful to use contraceptives to avoid pregnancy. I have read books explaining the best time for a female to have sex and not get pregnant, and we plan to use this rhythm method information to decrease the odds of an unwanted pregnancy.
Even though I hope I won’t get pregnant, if somehow I do, we have discussed getting married immediately because we love each other and plan to be married in the future anyway. We are both 19 and would be 20 by the time a child would be brought into our world because of our love.
My boyfriend is really into statistics, and he wants to know the odds of avoiding pregnancy in a year’s time if we have sex once a week. Is it likely that we can go zero for 52?
— Catholic Girl, Cincinnati
Dear Catholic Girl: You will probably get pregnant. As you might imagine, I have read and studied many research reports on this topic over the years, and the general consensus reported is that if teens engage in unprotected sex and do not use effective contraceptives, the chance of pregnancy is quite high.
Since you were taught that using contraceptives was sinful, you also must know that premarital sex likely also goes against the church’s teachings. My advice to you is to give up the selective application of theology and actually make some good decisions about your life.