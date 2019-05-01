Dear Dr. Wallace:
Our family lives in an area of Chicago that has an overabundance of criminal activity, including drug selling and drug using. Our oldest son is 16, and so far, we believe that he is not using any kind of drugs, but we can’t guarantee that he will remain that way. We can’t lock him in his bedroom like a caged animal. He is a good athlete, but his coach dropped him from the basketball team because he hit an opposing player in the face during a game.
Lately, he has been hanging around with some “shady” looking guys, but he swears they are not involved in criminal activity or drug use. He does admit they have an occasional beer, but that’s all.
My husband and I love our children and want them to be good citizens. That’s why we are asking for your guidance. What signs should we be looking for that would indicate our son is using drugs? We will monitor him closely and do our very best to catch it when and if he starts using. Thank you.
— Mom, Chicago
Dear Mom: Your husband and you are wise parents. It’s imperative that unacceptable behavior is firmly dealt with at the earliest moment that you suspect a child is experimenting with drugs. PRIDE (Parent Resource Institute for Drug Education) offers 10 suggestions for parents to be alert and to help children resist drugs. I’m sure they will help you.
• Always remember that you, the parent, are your child’s most influential role model.
• Set expectations for your child and follow through. Be clear that you want no drug or alcohol use, and tell the child what you’ll do if he or she does not meet the expectation. Then do it if necessary.
• Keep reminding the child about the expectations. Reinforcement will cause the child to realize that you are serious on this matter.
• Take advantage of teachable moments. Discuss newspaper articles involving people in trouble because of illegal drugs or alcohol.
• Know what’s going on in your child’s life — at home, at school and out with friends.
• Know the parents of your child’s friends. Parents must communicate with other parents and need to share what their standards are in their families.
• Encourage worthwhile activities such as YMCA, scouting and school activities, especially athletics. Boredom is one main reason kids get involved in drugs.
• Be supportive of community anti-drug programs. It shows your child that you are taking an interest in drug awareness.
• Know what you are talking about when you discuss drug abuse with your child. Nothing will turn off a child faster than incorrect or outdated information.
• Know and recognize the signs of drug or alcohol abuse and act swiftly if you suspect your child of involvement: irregular sleeping and eating patterns, becoming irritable easily, not wanting to be with family, always short of money, easily swayed by peer pressure, being forgetful, and school grades dropping, are a few signs.