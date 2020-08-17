Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m pleased to tell you that I’m a proud straight-A student. Ever since I completed the seventh grade, I’ve never had a grade lower than an A. This summer, I decided to take a ceramics class online. I enjoyed the class, but I’m not happy with my grade. There is little doubt that I was the best student in the class. I did well on the tests and projects. I participated in online discussions, and I took the class very seriously.
But when I received my grade, all my report card said was that I had “passed” this course. I talked to the teacher, and she said that I was a very bright student and it was a pleasure to have me in her class, but she does not give letter grades in this particular class.
I don’t think this is fair. I worked hard to be the very best student in the class, and what did it get me?
When school starts in the fall, I’m going to have my mother call the principal to see if an A can replace my “passed” grade. I think the pass/fail system should be outlawed, don’t you?
— Serious Student, via email
Dear Serious Student: I suggest you lighten up! Yes, you are an excellent student, but you seem to be missing the most important point about education. A class is not a competitive event, like a heat in a track meet. It’s about personal growth, development and the mastery of the subject matter.
The pass-fail system refocuses a class on learning for learning’s sake. You did well in this class and enjoyed it. You also gained a skill that can bring you lifelong pleasure. That is your reward. Being “the best” in this particular class is immaterial. To be hung up on that is a sign of immaturity. It means you can’t appreciate the work of others or learn from them. You’re reduced your focus such that you apparently regard other talented students as threats to your superiority. With all that is going on in the world these days given COVID-19 and the fact that many classes have been canceled or conducted online, your focus and mindset need an overhaul.
Keep in mind that your grade of “passed” will not affect your grade-point average, and you are still on track to potentially become your class valedictorian. Don’t waste your mother’s time (or the principal’s) trying to get a grade change to an A.
It’s not going to happen, and in my opinion, it would be in bad taste to make this type of request.