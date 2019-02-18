Dear Dr. Wallace:
I am 13 and considered short for my age. I don’t want to be super tall when I finish growing, but I’m a guy, and I would like to be at least 5 feet, 8 inches tall if possible. I know I can’t just “order” my height like I’m placing an order at McDonalds, but I sure want to do all I can to grow vertically. Right now, I’m 5 feet, 1/2 inch tall. My mom is 5 feet, 1 inch, and my dad is 5 feet, 5 inches. My sister is pretty small, but she’s only 8 years old, so it’s hard for me to judge her height at this early stage.
Is it possible for me to reach my goal? Is there any food that I could eat that would help me grow taller? How about medicines, nutritional supplements?
My parents keep telling me that “Good things come in small packages.” I tell them that I am good, but I want to come in a bit of a taller package.
— Still Growing,
Galesburg, Illinois
Dear Still Growing: Every generation produces children taller than the previous one, and science credits a healthier diet and lifestyle. But there is no known formula that will guarantee you grow taller.
The height of the parents (and their respective genetics) is the most dominant factor determining a child’s final height, but diet can play a role as well. Eat as much healthy, nutritious food as possible. Proteins, vitamins and minerals fit this description. You may end up being the tallest person in your family overall by the time your growing phase reaches its conclusion. The next time you are at your family doctor’s office, ask him or her this very same question. I trust you will get a similar answer, but in this day and age, we should always utilize all reputable sources of advice and information on topics we find important to our lives.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I am 13 and a certain nice guy from my school walks me home once in a while. My older married sister saw us walking home yesterday and called my mother to tell her it didn’t look good and that I was going to get a bad reputation. Dr. Wallace, he is a really nice boy, and I consider him to be my friend. Do you see anything wrong with having a boy walk me home once in a while?
— Just Walking Home,
via email
Dear Just Walking: Your older sister is completely wrong. Being walked home by a nice young man will enhance a girl’s reputation, not harm it! Explain this situation to your parents as well. I trust they will put your mind at ease regarding this situation.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I have noticed reading your column that when spring is here, girls write to you wanting to know the best way to lose those extra pounds gained from “pigging out” over the holiday season and lasting to the first day of spring. Suddenly, they realize that it won’t be long before swimsuit season. Please allow me to share my method of losing those holiday pounds.
When it comes time for me to lose weight, I buy a few nice pieces of clothing that are a size too small. This forces me to go on a healthy eating and exercise program. Every week, I try on my “tighter” new clothes, and ta-da! In about four or five weeks, the clothes fit perfectly and I’m ready to wear last year’s bikini — the one I was able to squeeze into last summer just in the nick of time!
— Squeezing Into
Fashion, via email
Dear Squeezing: Thanks for sharing your weight loss program. Now I respectfully suggest you find a useful incentive to maintain your proper weight year-round for the rest of your life. After all, this will benefit you more than any other person!
