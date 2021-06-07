Dear Dr. Wallace:
I am a high school senior. The COVID-19 pandemic will have finally ended by the time our school reopens. I have received good grades in high school and will be attending the University of Illinois after I graduate. Both of my parents graduated from the University of Illinois.
I worry because I don’t enjoy being a high school student. Don’t get me wrong. It’s just that attending high school does not give me a thrill. I will be a good college student, because my grades are good, and my parents expect me to be a college graduate in due course.
My big concern is that I’m not sure what to expect when I start classes at this university this fall. I’m planning to live on campus there, so that alone will be a big change in my life. Are colleges and universities simply an extension of high school, or is there a huge difference? Please be honest. Did you enjoy your time in high school and college? Is college much, much harder? I’m now a bit worried since I’m kind of out of practice in going to school in an actual classroom
— Future College Student, via email
Dear Future College Student: I enjoyed attending and graduating from Emerson High School in Gary, Indiana, many years ago. Having many good friends and participating in athletics made my high school days special.
College was indeed very different and definitely not an extension of high school. I lived on campus and participated in athletics. I spent more time studying because I knew that good grades were quite important and I wanted to reach my goal of becoming a high school English teacher and a varsity basketball coach.
I reached that goal after receiving a college degree at Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois, and a master’s degree in education at Northern Illinois University. Living on campus means you will be more independent, so plan in advance to make good, logical decisions regarding your education and your lifestyle.