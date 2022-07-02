You were born for such a time as this. It is no accident that you live now in this time frame and season. The last few years have tested all of us on so many levels. Global episodes like a pandemic, and heated national rhetoric over racism, elections and politics can bring out the best and the worst in all of us. I believe we have seen great acts of love, kindness and generosity in the midst of the confusion and fear. We may have courage and faith that we have never known before. This has truly been a season for great potential growth.
We have also seen anger and outrage in ways that we have not witnessed before. There has been a great break in the public trust of our institutions — political parties, national leaders, state leaders, church leaders, law enforcement, news outlets, the medical establishment and more. Each of the above mentioned has suffered to some degree with a loss of respect and honor. People are more reluctant to trust institutions and instead trust themselves. The polarization and demonization of those who belong to different “tribes” or “parties” has risen to new levels. Truthfully, we are living in a very messy climate. A number have said that more than ever we are living in two different Americas.
So, yes we have been faced with tests and trials over the last few years. We would love for it all to stop, have every one take a deep breath and just all get along. Perhaps we would love to transport ourselves back to pre-pandemic times or wish in a new era overnight. In some ways, I am with you. It is no fun for so many things to feel so hard.
And yet I say it again, “You were born for such a times as this.” This phrase was uttered to a young girl named Esther a few thousand years back when her people (the Jews) were living in peril. A man named Haman developed a plot to extinguish the Jews on a certain date through the Persian empire, and he was able to rope King Xerxes into signing off on it. Esther was the king’s wife, but in those days she could not easily gain an audience with the king unless summoned. Her uncle Mordecai told her that she needed to go stand before the king and plead the case for her people in light of Haman’s trickery and schemes.
She was scared. She could lose her life for interrupting the king. It was a risk in hopes he would grant her an audience and have mercy. As she was mulling it over, Mordecai told Esther, “Do not think that because you are in the king’s house you alone of all the Jews will escape. For if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance for the Jews will arise from another place, but you and your father’s family will perish. And who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this?” (Esther 4:13-14)
Mordecai pointed out some powerful truth to her: (1) She couldn’t assume she herself would survive the plot; (2) God would raise up someone else to save his people is she forfeited this opportunity. God’s plan for his people would not fail, but she needed to decide if she would be a part of it. (3) Perhaps this is the very reason that God had brought her into the kingdom as the queen “for such a time as this.” This was here divine moment of destiny.
For those who know the Lord, we have our invitation to be the hands and feet of Jesus Christ. God wants to use us in this messy world to bring light into darkness. If we forfeit our opportunity through neglect and disobedience, the Lord will raise up someone else to fulfill his plans for the world around us. What if God has you on this planet in your area, your community, your family, your human body for this exact purpose and time? It is no accident that you are here. You were born for such a time as this. Don’t miss it. And that’s the Word.