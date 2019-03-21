Dear Dr. Wallace:
I wear very dark sunglasses to protect my eyes from the sun. My know-it-all aunt said that dark sunglasses are very bad for my eyes, especially since I often wear them indoors, too. I told her she didn’t know what she was talking about, and then she got mad and called me a spoiled brat. I started to cry, and then my aunt and my dad got into a huge fight. When my aunt left our house, she slammed the door so hard she almost broke one of our windows. I’m writing to you so that you can tell me it’s all right to wear dark sunglasses and that they won’t hurt my eyes. Then, I’m going to cut your answer out of the paper and mail it to my aunt.
— Maria, Yuma,
Arizona
Dear Maria: Medical scientists constantly discover effective remedies for a host of things, and we (the public) are the fortunate benefactors. Would you believe that while darker sunglasses are best for reducing the brightness of the sun, dark glasses will also cause one’s pupils to dilate (enlarge), which allows more ultraviolet rays to enter one’s eyes? Now, when you wear dark sunglasses for long periods of time indoors, you actually dim your environment and are essentially training your eyes to adapt to darkness. If you do this often enough, your eyes become even more sensitive to normal lighting conditions. Entering a room under normal light can then begin to feel like walking out of a dark cave or a movie theater and into bright afternoon sunshine. Since you can’t always control how much light is in a room, this is bound to cause you discomfort when you leave home.
The dark glasses you wear outdoors in bright sunlight should always be equipped with a UV-blocking filter coating that has been applied directly to the lens. Untreated lenses let in more harmful rays, which could later lead to cataracts and a form of blindness called macular degeneration.
My final take on this matter is that I believe your aunt was only trying to help you, and you may owe her an apology on the merits of her suggestion. However, your aunt was out of line to call you a name and slam the door. Perhaps you can both apologize to each other the next time you’re together. You should start, as she is your elder. Tell her you researched her suggestion, and thank her for looking out for you. Then, apologize for telling her she didn’t know what she was talking about by admitting your comment was out of line. At this point, ask her politely if she will refrain from calling you names in the future. Hopefully, she will return your apology in kind. Do your best to stay in good graces with family members whenever possible; they will always be family!
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m really confused. I love my girlfriend very much, but recently, I met another girl, and she asked me to call her. I really want to. What should I do?
— Two Girls of Interest, Oklahoma City
Dear Two Girls: It’s obvious that you are confused and really not in love with your girlfriend. In fact, you probably shouldn’t be going steady. If you truly loved your girlfriend and wanted to maintain your relationship, you would not be thinking of straying. Why not talk to your girlfriend to see if an agreement can be made so that you both can continue dating each other but can, at times, date others? I suggest you always be honest and upfront in these types of situations. However, don’t be surprised if the suggestion triggers the end of your present relationship.