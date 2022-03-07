From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
It seems harder these days to determine who is speaking truth and who is lying. I know Jesus spoke of truth but it is still hard to decipher between what is true and false, particularly when science is now lifted up as the ultimate truth.
— T.T.
Dear T.T.: Jesus is truth! And He told religious leaders of His day that they “must” know the truth to be free. Truth and freedom is something on everyone’s minds. Some years ago, a clergyman had a friend who was an actor. The actor drew large crowds of people, and the minister was preaching only to a few people, so he asked the actor, “Why is it that you draw great crowds? The actor’s answer was quite simple. “I present my fiction as though it were truth.”
The universities until a few years ago were places where people spent their time searching for truth — at least we thought so. The university was a place for research; it was a place for study; it was a place for the exchange of ideas. But now we’ve seen a revolution take place where, as one faculty member said, “We can no longer teach the truth… because we are threatened with violence.” Many universities have become centers for political action.
But this is not new. The Apostle Paul said that the people of his day had changed the truth of God into a lie. We in America are in danger of rejecting the truth of God’s Word. The Bible says, “The very essence of [God’s word] is truth” (Psalm 119:160, NLT). If our minds and hearts are not filled with God’s truth, something else will take His place. God’s word is truth and it will satisfy people’s deepest needs.