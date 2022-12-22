Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a 17-year-old guy who is pretty well liked at my high school. I play sports and have a lot of friends, but I’m embarrassed to admit to you that I have not yet been out on a date!
Dear Dr. Wallace:
I think what is holding me back is my fear of rejection. I’m always worried whenever I think I might want to ask a girl out on a date. I envision myself asking her and then her telling me, “No, thank you.” This then keeps me from taking the chance to get going in my dating life. I do spend time with others I’d like to date in larger group settings, but I’ve never been out on a one-on-one date yet. Do you have any suggestions about how I can overcome my fears of rejection?
— Nervous About Asking, via email
Dear Nervous: I fully encourage you to move ahead, and I commend you for writing and giving yourself an outlet to seek encouragement. My advice is to ask you to focus on the positives, not the possible negatives. Instead of worrying about rejection, consider that asking a person for a possible date will provide you with a positive outcome either way!
My logic for this is that if your offer of a date is accepted, you’ll be happy and on your way toward your first one-on-one date. And if it happens to be declined, you’ll still benefit because you can then be proud of yourself that you overcame your fears and actually asked for the date!
Trust me, if you ask for a few dates in a sincere and earnest way, it won’t be too long until you garner a positive response.
And once you do receive an affirmative reply, that will wash away all of the other times you did not receive a positive reply. You mentioned playing sports, so you know that in every sport there are moments of success and failure, but players keep competing and playing the game, seeking to improve along the way. Think of dating along these lines. You’ll get better at it as you go forward, but the key is to get started.
Not every football pass is completed, not every basketball shot goes through the net and not every baseball batter gets a hit every time. Yet in all of those sports, the big successes hold much more meaning than the “failures” along the way. Use this analogy to keep your head high as you enter the dating world and I trust it won’t be long before you’re both successful and comfortable in this endeavor.
— Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.
