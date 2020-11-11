Dear Dr. Wallace:
I recently moved to my grandmother’s condo, because my parents were going through a really rough divorce, and it seemed neither of them had much time or energy to devote to me with all that they were dealing with. The good news is that I’m now only a few months from turning 18, and I am pretty independent and have my own car.
I’m a good student and an overall good citizen who stays out of trouble. But a few days after I started living in Granny’s condo, I met a girl only a year older than I am who lives just a few doors down the street. This girl and I went for a walk to a convenience store together. Of course, we both wore our masks into the store. We went down separate aisles looking at snacks.
I had never met this girl before, but I was happy to be around someone roughly my own age. While we were looking around the store, I saw the girl take something off the shelf and put it in her pocket! I was shocked. I don’t know what she took, but I do know she was not planning on paying for it, since she was nervously glancing around the store once the item went into her pocket. I immediately left the store and walked home by myself.
I’m really sad that I don’t have any neighborhood friends right now, but this was kind of a traumatic experience for me, so I just walked out on her without looking back. What should I do if I see this girl again? She’s sure to ask me why I ran away from her, and I don’t want to have that conversation with her if I can avoid it.
— Uncomfortable,
via email
Dear Uncomfortable: Tell this girl that you don’t want to be her friend; you don’t need to get into all of the details why. Simply mention that you always seek to do the right thing and to avoid drama. She’ll likely get the hint without you needing to say much more.
Shoplifting is a very serious offense. If convicted, the guilty party could have a criminal record that could hinder their future in multiple ways.
Sometimes teens shoplift for the thrill of it. It might seem like a source of excitement, but the excitement turns quickly to despair once a shoplifter gets caught! You did the right thing to take no part in this situation at all.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I like fire and burning things. I don’t know why or where this desire comes from. I actually think I might have a problem with the thoughts that run through my head about fire from time to time. I am 15 and will turn 16 in three months.
It’s not like I’m dreaming of burning down buildings or anything, but I do like to see fire and what it looks like when something is burning. I know this makes me weird, but I don’t want it to eventually turn me into a criminal.
— Like a Moth to the Flame, via email
Dear Like A Moth To The Flame: Children are often obsessed with fire because they are not allowed to be near it. Fire can represent warmth and comfort, but it can also indicate terror and danger.
Ask your parents how to deal with these thoughts about fire, and be sure you are never alone with any matches or fire starters. Young children don’t understand the consequences, and older children overestimate their ability to control a fire once one is started.
Our country has suffered through many very dangerous wildfires in many states in 2020, so your concerns are well-founded. Even what might seem like a harmless game flicking a few matches into dry brush or shrubs could have terrible consequences very quickly.
I commend you for writing to me to voice your concerns instead of keeping them hidden. Do speak with you parents about this, in a calm and controlled way, of course. Make two points to them in this discussion: that you wanted to seek their guidance and that you wrote to this column for advice on the situation. Both are very mature behaviors on your part. Your parents may wish for you to speak to a professional counselor, or maybe even a fire marshal, so that you can learn more about fire and fire safety. This may quell your curiosity, and these thoughts may quickly subside. In any case, going “public” with your thoughts is absolutely the right course of action to take.