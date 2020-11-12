From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My friend does not believe in God. But he did finally admit that if God really exists and he is wrong in the end, he will just simply “hide” from God. What Scripture dispels this kind of thinking?
— H.G.
Dear H.G.: A little book was written years ago titled, No Place to Hide. How well that describes the omnipotence and omniscience of God. “‘Can anyone hide himself in secret places, so I shall not see him?’ says the Lord. ‘Do I not fill heaven and earth?’ says the Lord” (Jeremiah 23:24).
In Psalm 139:1-5, David said, “O Lord, You have searched me and known me. You know my sitting down and my rising up; You understand my thought afar off. You comprehend my path and my lying down, and are acquainted with all my ways. For there is not a word on my tongue, but behold, O Lord, You know altogether.
You have hedged me behind and before, and laid Your hand upon me.”
While David could not explain the manner of God’s omniscient (all-knowing) love, he could tell how it affected him: “Such knowledge is too wonderful for me; it is high, I cannot attain it” (v. 6).
The psalmist then goes on to acknowledge that God is, indeed, in every place. “Where can I go from Your Spirit? Or where can I flee from Your presence? If I go ascend into heaven, You are there; if I make my bed in hell, behold, You are there” (vv.7-8). Man cannot escape God anywhere.
There is no point of space, whether inside or outside the bounds of creation, where God is not present. That is why, when we ask the question, “Who’s in control?” we can answer without equivocation, “God is!”