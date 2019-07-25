Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a father of two teenagers and enjoy a relaxing alcoholic beverage after a hard day at the office. I also truly enjoy a good cigar after an excellent meal.
I read your column regularly, and I’m tired of hearing you preach that all alcohol and tobacco products are terrible. I’m a good parent, and having a drink or two and a good cigar does not make me bad! I follow the universal rule of keeping everything in moderation, and I do not drink and drive.
— Dad Who Needs to Decompress, Topeka,Kansas
Decompressing Dad: I never said that smoking and drinking make you a bad parent, but I will say that giving up the evening drinks and the “good” cigars will make a fine parent even better.
Parents are a teen’s best role models. When parents smoke and consume alcohol, the chances are their children will wind up doing the same, as it seems to be normal household behavior.
I appreciate that you read my column, and I’m happy to know you are a good parent, but I’ll continue my crusade to encourage young adults to be alcohol- and tobacco-free. I am very glad to hear that you never drink and drive. Please accept my sincere kudos for wisely following your excellent rule.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I graduated from high school in June. At the beginning of the last semester my senior year, our entire student body celebrated our district’s decision to change our cafeteria menu to include delicious, healthy food, such as fresh fruits and vegetables, plus healthy salads.
Why did it take so long for the school to stop serving heart attack foods? Well, at least I had one semester of eating healthy school lunches. I guess one semester was better than none at all, right?
— Erin, Garden Grove, California
Dear Erin: In most school districts in all 50 states — and let’s not leave out Washington, D.C. — the tired old lunch menus, anchored by sloppy Joes, creamed green peas, macaroni and cheese and rice pudding, have been replaced.
New options include healthy sandwiches on wheat bread; yogurt; fresh fruit and vegetable salads; nourishing soups; baked potatoes with low-calorie toppings; fruit drinks; and other delicious, nutritious food. Most students couldn’t be happier.
The changes were a long time coming for your high school. Maybe they might allow a former student to return on homecoming day so that you can have lunch there, visit with some old friends and enjoy the new menu once again. It would be good public relations for the school as well.