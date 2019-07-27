Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m an all-conference high school football player and a pretty good local player, even though I know I’m not good enough to play for a major college someday. So, I busted my rear end practicing and getting beat up on the football field this past school year; my only reward was a varsity letter that I could wear on my athletic jacket. At least that could be considered a big deal in the past — but apparently not anymore at our school.
This past year, our principal — who has a son who plays a horn in the school band — allowed all marching band members to get a school letter. The only difference between the two is that the athlete’s letter has a small symbol of the sport played, and the band letter has a small horn. From a distance, a person couldn’t tell the difference between an athlete and a horn blower.
I got bruised and battered during football games, and the band members just walk around tooting a horn at halftime.
— Footballer, Denver
Dear Footballer: In case you were not aware, participating at halftime for athletic events is just a small part of the total school band program. In addition to athletic events, bands perform at competitions, marching parades and also many community functions.
Athletes get more attention because the press covers almost all football and basketball games, from professionals down to high school players. That’s because Americans have a love affair with sports.