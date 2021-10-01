Dear Dr. Wallace:
I work in a convenience store on the weekends while I attend community college. Often teenagers come in and ask to buy cigarettes, but my employer has told me that I need to “card” everyone who asks to buy smokes no matter how old they look, or he’ll get fined.
Is this true? Will I have to pay if our store gets caught selling cigarettes to minors?
— Convenience clerk,
via email
Dear Convenience Clerk: State laws prohibit the sale of cigarettes to minors. Laws differ in some states. The offense is a violation, and the retailer is indeed subject to fines for selling cigarettes to a minor.
Penalties for misdemeanor offenses can include jail time of up to one year and fines of up to $1,000, depending on the local jurisdiction involved.
Generally, the person who sells the cigarettes is liable, so this includes managers, supervisors, cashiers or clerks. Do yourself a favor and be sure to request identification from any customer at your place of employment who could potentially be underage.