Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 14, and I have an 18-year-old sister who has terrible driving habits. In the past year, she has been that involved in two (fortunately minor) accidents that were both her fault.
Yesterday, she wanted to go to the grocery store with her best friend, and she was driving her best friend’s car. I couldn’t help but notice her because she “burned rubber” when she took off down the street. My parents are both working at “essential businesses,” so my sister and I are supposed to be staying home in quarantine anyway, but my crazy sister always wants to go somewhere with her friends, and now the only place open is the main grocery store in our city.
Do you think I should tell my dad about this or just keep quiet? I really don’t want to be a snitch, but my parents told us to stay home, and my sister is not only out and running around but driving someone else’s car like a maniac!
By the way, my sister told me yesterday that COVID-19 is a hoax and has been made up by the media to scare everyone. She told me she’s not afraid at all and that she’s going to live her life however she chooses to. She says all of her friends think social distancing is a joke and that a group of about 15 friends get together regularly at one 22-year-old guy’s apartment, and they drink and listen to music.
— Scared Little Sister,
Kalamazoo, Michigan
Dear Scared Little Sister: Yes, do inform your mother and father immediately. I hope their next try at grounding your sister will be much more successful. She is a prime candidate to become a traffic statistic, and she is putting your family at risk by not taking this pandemic seriously. Her behavior behind the wheel puts drivers in your city at risk, and her ignorance of COVID-19 safety is beyond dangerous and immature.
You will be doing your whole family a favor by mentioning what you know to your parents right away.