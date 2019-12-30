Dear Dr. Wallace:
My grandfather says that unruly students have taken over American schools. That’s why he thinks our educational system is in big trouble. My grandfather says that when he was in high school, if a male student needed to be disciplined, he was sent to the vice principal who had a wooden paddle. The student was told to bend over and to grab his ankles. The vice principal then proceeded to lay the wood to the boy’s rump. In most cases, says my grandfather, the boy didn’t go home and tell his daddy about being paddled because if he did, the daddy would have given him another swat on the rump.
Do you agree with my grandfather that corporal punishment administered by school personnel would help eliminate the huge discipline problems in today’s schools?
— Angel,
Oakland, Calif.
Dear Angel: Speaking as a former high school coach, teacher and administrator, I agree with grandfather that our schools now have a greater challenge in controlling on-campus discipline than when he was a student. There are a number of reasons why this is true. Almost every adult in the United States attended went through the education system for many years, so they believe they have become authorities on why the majority of schools need better student discipline.
The first people they blame are the teachers, administrators and other school staff members. It’s a fact that all school employees need to continue to improve their methods for teaching and educating our children. No job is more important.
But the major discipline problem in schools is caused by those parents who have little or no child discipline in the home. They won’t, or can’t discipline their own children, so they expect the school to do this for them.
Do I think that school personnel should use corporal punishment as a means to improve student discipline? My answer is NO! But if a parent wanted to lay the wood to a son’s rump at the school where I was a principal, I would be all for it. All the parent would have needed to do was to bring the paddle to school and lay it firmly on the son’s rump.
Dear Dr. Wallace: Steven and I had dated for over a year, until his family moved to Maine. That’s a long way from California. When he left, he said we would stay in touch by email and telephone. But he has been gone for 10 months and, so far, all I have received from him were three very short, “Hi, How are you?” emails.
I’ve tried calling him several times since he left, but now I don’t want to sit at home waiting to get a message from him. Should I email him and tell him our relationship is over or just stop contacting him altogether?
— Cindy,
Fresno, Calif.
Dear Cindy: Ten months of minimal contact is a pretty clear message. Steve is caught up in his new life and out of yours. It’s time for you to start living your life as though you will never see him again. In other words, start dating and having fun. Don’t contact him unless you are responding to a new email from him or phone call. Vow to have a great life without him.