From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There is a lot of emphasis today in churches about worshipping God. There are worship pastors, worship singers, worship bands; I even went to a church that directed the people to look at the worship screen for the words of the worship songs. Is this what the Bible means by worship, and is worship found only in the music of the church?
— M.W.
Dear M.W.: The important thing about worship is, whom do we worship; to whom are we thankful? Music is just one way we express our worship. “[Teach]... one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord. And whatever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus” (Colossians 3:16-17).
Worship should not be confused with entertainment or to have our own way. When Jesus spoke to the woman at the well, He addressed her confusion about worship — the place of worship, the object of worship, the reason for worship. He said: “You worship what you do not know.... But the hour is coming... when the true worshippers will worship the Father in spirit and truth” (John 4:21-24).
This is a marvelous passage directing our attention to God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit. The Prophet Samuel wrote about worshipping God and said that it was better to obey the voice of God than to make sacrifices (1 Samuel 15:22-23). Worship is about obeying Christ.
The church is a wonderful place to worship the Lord, but we should worship Him with every step we take and with every word we speak. Worshiping God is about how we live our lives in continual thanksgiving to Him for giving us eternal life. Worship takes place only when our full attention is on God — on His glory, power, majesty, love and compassion.