From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
As a recent retiree, I have to admit that I am fearful for the future when I look at the state of the world and how it impacts all of us. I admit that I worry that I’ll have enough money to sustain me in my old age. How does one stop worry before it destroys them?
– W.S.
Dear W.S.: If a person stays focused on present circumstances, it is difficult to overcome worries. We must take our eyes off the conditions that surround us and focus on God — He is the only one who does know the future, which is completely in His hands.
We cannot know what’s ahead no matter how much we try. Worrying about the unknown will not change anything. Jesus said, “Who of you by worrying can add a single hour to his life?” (see Matthew 6:27). Because of God’s love for those who live in obedience to Him, He cares about every single detail. He has given us resources to make plans to a certain degree, but we must have faith in Him to lead and guide us in our decision making and ask Him to wipe away our worry by increasing our faith.
There are two phrases that should constantly be in our hearts as we think about the future: Give thanks and trust God. Even when life is difficult, the Bible says to give thanks in everything (Ephesians 5:20). Most of all, we should thank God for what He’s done for us in Jesus Christ. For those who have never accepted Jesus Christ by faith, this is the place to start. Settle it once and for all by turning to Christ in faith, and then trust Him in everything.