From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Is it true that worry is sinful? If so, I think I’m doomed with no hope in sight.
– W.W.
Dear W.W.: It’s been said, “Worry is like sitting in a rocking chair. It gives us something to do, but we won’t get anywhere.”
Worry and anxiety have hounded the human race since the beginning of time, and man with all his innovations has not found the cure for the plague of worry. Some years ago, physicians said that 70% of all illnesses are imaginary, the cause being mental distress or worry. Psychiatrists tell us that worry breeds nervous breakdowns and mental disorders. Worry is disastrous to health, robs life of its zest, crowds out constructive and creative thinking and cripples the soul.
When Sir Walter Raleigh was burdened with a huge debt, his doctor said to him, “Sir Walter, if you don’t stop worrying, you will die.” He looked up sadly, and said, “I can’t help worrying as long as that debt is over my head. It may kill me, but you might as well tell my cook to order the water in the kettle not to boil as to command my brain not to worry.”
What is the answer? The hymn writer Edward Henry Bickersteth hinted at it when he wrote, “Peace, perfect peace, in this dark world of sin… Jesus whispers peace within.” Putting our faith in Jesus Christ will remedy worry if we’ll let Him come into our hearts and minds and trust in Him.
Imagine the sea beating against the rocks, lightning flashing and thunder roaring. But the little bird was asleep in the crevice of the rock, its head serenely under its wing, sound asleep. That is true peace — to sleep in the midst of a storm! In Christ, we’re at peace in spite of confusions and perplexities. The storm rages, but our hearts are at rest. We’ve found peace because we’ve learned to trust the living God.
