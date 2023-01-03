From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
The Bible tells us not to worry about tomorrow, so does that mean we shouldn’t plan ahead? Even farmers have to plan ahead to raise a crop, and scientists have to plan ahead to send a satellite into space. At what point do we stop planning and trusting?
– W.P.
Dear W.P.: It’s true that the future is unknown. But worrying won’t change anything. The Bible tells us that all things should be “done decently and in order” (1 Corinthians 14:40). When the Viking landers arrived on Mars, the world exclaimed, “Unbelievable! Magnificent!” The mysterious Red Planet had been penetrated. An ingeniously designed robot, the result of $1 billion and the probing minds of hundreds of scientists, had accomplished a task that man had dreamed about for generations. Exploring the great mysteries of the universe or trying to predict the quirks of nature or a trend in society are all modern concerns and take a tremendous amount of planning and preparation.
In the business world, people search for ways to improve their efficiency. Slogans like “Plan Ahead” are seen everywhere. We use calendars to help us stay on schedule. Imagine if no planning took place. People wouldn’t make it to doctor appointments, bills would go unpaid and businesses would collapse.
But what about the greater issue of life, when our busy lives come to an end? Are we prepared for eternity that will last longer than our few years on Earth? Much of the world spends hours a day searching for answers while ignoring the God of all wisdom, knowledge, truth and love. It’s wise to prepare our children for life, it’s right to plan for retirement; but we must never neglect the preparation of the soul that lives for eternity. This is what Jesus Christ is doing today, preparing a place in Heaven for all those who will answer His call of salvation (see John 14:3).
