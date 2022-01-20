Dear Dr. Wallace:
My grandfather passed away a few months ago, and my grandmother is having a very hard time coming to terms with his death. She lives all by herself now and is extremely lonely and depressed. Luckily, my family and I don’t live too far away from her, but I’m working and going to school full time, so it’s difficult for me to visit her as often as she needs me.
I am so concerned about her and feel as though it’s my responsibility to help her as much as possible, but I can only do so much. How do I stop feeling guilty about not being able to be there for her all of the time?
— Heartbroken,
via email
Dear Heartbroken: My condolences to you and your family for the loss you have endured. Grief is a heavy load for anyone to bear, but I can only imagine that your grandmother feels particularly weighed down by it right now. To say that life as she has known it has radically changed is an understatement.
I want to emphasize that the process of grieving the loss of a loved one is long and slow, so it will likely take your grandmother several years to fully adapt and adjust to life without her husband. I say this because the greatest gift you can give to your grandmother right now is the gift of patience. There is no immediate action you can take to free your grandmother of her current emotional pain and suffering but you can provide her with the love, support and understanding that she needs, even if from afar.
It is not your responsibility to work through and resolve your grandmother’s grief; only she can undertake that task. If you place that responsibility upon yourself, it will ultimately crush you. Having your own life, obligations and schedule to tend to, even in this difficult time for you and your family, does not make you a bad person and need not be a source of guilt. Do what you can. Visit your grandmother when you have the time to be fully present with her. Sacrifice a portion of your free time or weekends to run errands for her and help her around the house. Call her on the days you are unable to see her.
Ultimately, however, you must continue to care for yourself and prioritize your well-being so you do not deplete yourself of energy. Otherwise, you will be unable to contribute anything of value to anyone else.