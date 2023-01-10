From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My grandmother is constantly talking about worldliness and I’m convinced she doesn’t think anyone should have fun; yet she is a wonderful grandmother who has invested a lot in me and those in her neighborhood. She says worldliness is made up of the pleasures of the world. I’m not sure this is relevant anymore.
– S.R.
Dear S.R.: Worldliness is a term not used much anymore, but nevertheless is misunderstood. While certain elements of daily life are not sinful in themselves, many of them can lead to sin if abused. Abuse literally means “overuse” or “misuse” of things lawful, which then become sin.
Worldliness is not confined to any particular rank, walk or circumstance of life. But worldliness is a spirit, an atmosphere, an influence, permeating the whole of life in human society, and it needs to be guarded against constantly and strenuously. The Bible says, “Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world” (1 John 2:15, KJV). It also warns that the world will pass away, but the person who does the will of God abides forever (see 1 John 2:17).
Our daily occupation, reading, dress, friendships and other similar elements of life are all legitimate and necessary — but can easily become illegitimate, harmful and unnecessary. Making money is necessary for daily living, but it’s apt to degenerate into loving money itself, and then the deceitfulness of riches enters in and spoils our spiritual lives.
Taking a stand for Christ does not mean that in society we are snobs or have a superiority complex, lest we be in danger of spiritual pride (which would be far worse than worldliness). But today there are so many professing Christians who are walking hand in hand with the world, making it difficult to tell the difference between the Christian and the person of the world. Our lives must make it plain whom we serve!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Grief is among the most common forms of trauma that children experience, and losing a loved one at a young age has proven to have a lasting impact on a child’s life.
Insults, ridicule, spit and human waste are a few of the things thrown at jail guards daily, not to mention the rare jail takeover attempt, Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump told the Glynn County Republican Women on Monday.
On the opposite end of Mallery Street from the pier, and in a prime position — next door to Mallery Street Café and catty-corner from Frosty’s Griddle and Shake — sits a magical spot for dogs and their owners.
There are some revered trees in Glynn County. There’s the Lanier Oak where, it is said, Sidney Lanier was inspired to write his poem, “Marshes of Glynn.” There’s Lover’s Oak in Brunswick’s South End, and the Avenue of Oaks that leads into The Lodge is among the prettiest avenues in the South.
Nettie Keith knows exactly what to do when she comes across a bushel of lemons in her life.