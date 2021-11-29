Dear Abby:

My husband of 35 years moved out three years ago. We live only a block apart, and I contribute a lot to his household because he’s on disability and doesn’t have enough money to make it through the month. I have a great job and travel as a photographer. My job is the reason he moved out. According to him, I was “gone too much.”

Recently, we have discussed the possibility of divorcing. Although he hasn’t done it yet, he has expressed interest in dating a man. But then he pulls me back in with the “I love you, and can’t live without you” stuff. I don’t know what to do. He is hostile when I’m away at work and constantly accuses me of cheating. I am at a loss. Please help.

— In A Fix In Alabama

Dear In A Fix: If your estranged husband is expressing interest in dating another man, the chances are pretty good that he has already given it a try. Another tip-off is the fact that he is “constantly” accusing you of cheating. There’s an old French saying that translates to something like this: “A man doesn’t look behind the door unless he has stood there himself.” Talk to an attorney and find out what the legal grounds for divorce are in the great state of Alabama. Adultery and desertion may be two of them, which means you might qualify.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

More from this section

Oaks on the River Luxury Boutique Resort:

Oaks on the River Luxury Boutique Resort:

The picturesque Darien waterfront is bustling with new construction. Real estate developer Art Lucas, of Lucas Properties, saw an opportunity five or so years ago, and together with the McIntosh County Industrial Development Authority, put together a planned development package for the city’…

New option for physical therapy now available

New option for physical therapy now available

People in need of physical therapy have a new option in the Golden Isles. CORA Physical Therapy has recently opened its newest location in the Village at Glynn Place, which also is home to Publix. An outpatient physical therapy clinic, CORA has been in business since 1998.

+4
Norwich Street business feeds homeless

Norwich Street business feeds homeless

While perhaps the most high-profile court case in Glynn County history was resolved mere blocks away, volunteers at Russell’s Sports Bar made their own impact on the community.