From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I was hired by a company as “an idea guy,” and the Lord has blessed me in coming up with honest and creative ways to do business. This has been an answer to my prayers all through school that the Lord would give me an edge in the workplace and to do something that I enjoy. Is this prayer wrong?
— S.P.
Dear S.P.: The story is told about R.G. LeTourneau, an industrialist who received an order from the government for a very complicated machine to be used in lifting airplanes. No machine of this type had ever been designed. LeTourneau and his engineers could not come up with a plan. After some time, everyone was becoming tense and nervous.
Finally, on a Wednesday night, LeTourneau told his staff that he was not going to work, that he was going to a prayer meeting. The engineers were upset, because they had a deadline and the boss was deserting them.
“But,” he said, “I’ve got a deadline with God.” He went to the prayer meeting, sang the hymns, and prayed. Afterward, as he was walking home, the design of the machine in complete detail came into his mind. He needed time with God and creative silence to bring it to the surface.
Sometimes we try so hard to solve our problems without taking them to God and we become agitated or depressed. It pleases God when we express to Him our thanks and gratitude for His guidance and direction. But one caution: Our work was never meant to become the center of our lives.
That place belongs only to God, but He did give man work to do and the Bible tells us, “Whatever you do, do all to the glory of God” (1 Corinthians 10:31). There is dignity in work.