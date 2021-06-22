Dear Dr. Wallace:
When the world’s pandemic problem finally ends, I will be starting my college education at Northern Illinois University this fall.
I come from a middle-class family, and I’m a pretty good student with good grades. My parents said they will help me pay for my education, but they do expect me to chip in as well.
To do this, I will have to be working a few hours a day to help my parents come up with enough funds to pay for my education. The good news is that we live in DeKalb, so I can live at home to keep my expenses down, and there are excellent bus schedules to get me to the campus for a very low transportation cost.
My question for you is, how many hours per week do you think I should work such that I can still maintain my high level of study responsibilities as a college student?
— Ready For My Next Chapter, Via Email
Dear Ready For My Next Chapter: The prime objective of all college and university students is to learn, study and receive the best grades possible. A Temple University study recommends that students work a maximum of 10 hours per week, including weekends. According to the study, teens that attend school and work long hours get lower grades. If your parents can live with you working 10 hours per week during your college days, I believe you’ll be quite a successful student at Northern Illinois University.