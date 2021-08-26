Dear Dr. Wallace:
My sister told me last week that Women’s Equality Day is coming up in late August. I’m not really a woman yet because I’m only 13, but I am interested to know if this is a real thing or not. One of the reasons I’m asking is because my sister is a bit of a practical joker. She has faked me out on various things ever since I was about 10.
She once brought my neighbors’ new puppy into my room. She told me that Mom and Dad got me a new puppy! She even told me I could name him and keep him in my room. Well, you should have seen the disappointment on my face when I found out the puppy belonged to our neighbors and not me. Her laughter was brutal; she laughed so hard that she literally cried in the middle of her big spurt of laughter. It was not one of my favorite moments of my childhood.
Anyway, I want to be a woman someday soon, and I have big plans for my career and my future family that I plan to have someday. And I will never trick my children with a “fake pet” either!
Is there a Women’s Equality Day, or is my big sister doing another number on me at my expense?
— Often tricked little sister,
via email
Dear Often Tricked Little Sister: For once at least your big sister is playing things straight with you. In fact, today, Aug. 26, is Women’s Equality Day! This day commemorates the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which promotes equal rights regardless of gender, and included the right to vote for women. This amendment was adopted in 1920 — over 100 years ago — and it prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex. This day was first celebrated in 1971, and Congress designated it in 1973. These days, the U.S. president proclaims Women’s Equality Day on Aug. 26 each year.
Our readers, our staff and I wish you the very best as you grow into a wonderful young woman. We celebrate this day with you today as your journey continues and evolves. And may we all celebrate the women in our lives on this special day.
I’d also be a proud parent.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I want a one-word answer. Simply answer my question with a yes or no. Trust me; I have my reasons for asking this of you.
Pretend for a moment that I’m your 16-year-old daughter who makes straight As, teaches Sunday school and has a weekend part-time job. I have not been in trouble, done drugs or drank alcohol.
Would you allow me to go on a date with a nice 17-year-old boy?
— Pretty good girl, via email
Dear Pretty Good Girl: Yes. (I’d also be a very proud parent!)