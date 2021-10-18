Dear Abby:

I am a 30-year-old woman who very much wants to find someone to share my life and start a family with. The problem is I hate dating, at least the early stages. To me, first dates aren’t exciting; they’re just plain awkward and nerve-racking.

I have tried everything to change my outlook on dating, but I still go into every first date with the same enthusiasm as I’d have for a root canal. I truly want a partner in life, but I hate first dates so much I Googled, “Is arranged marriage for me?” Please, do you have any tips for how to have a more positive outlook on dating?

— Hates Dating In Maryland

Dear Hates Dating: As a matter of fact, I do. I don’t know what kind of first dates you are having, but it might benefit you to make them more casual — a lunch, a coffee, a movie or some other entertainment, so a conversation won’t become a third degree. Rather than stress, if you regard a first date as a chance to make a new friend rather than an audition for a life partner, you might enjoy it more and so would your date.

VB 10,000 begins lift of Section 4 of the Golden Ray

The towering VB 10,000 crane vessel began a slow lift Saturday morning of the last chunk of ship wreckage in the St. Simons Sound, raising this final section of the vessel Golden Ray to inspect for damage on its sunken port side, according to Unified Command.

Volunteers help restore Queens Square

Two years after work began, a 10-year-old plan to restore the northwestern quadrant of Queens Square on Newcastle Street is done thanks to more than a dozen volunteers.