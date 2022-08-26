Dear Abby:
I’m having a hard time deciding what to do about my engagement to my fiance. We met at our old job. Before we got together, he was with someone else, and while he says he didn’t leave her for me, I am sure I helped.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Dear Abby:
I’m having a hard time deciding what to do about my engagement to my fiance. We met at our old job. Before we got together, he was with someone else, and while he says he didn’t leave her for me, I am sure I helped.
I have low self-esteem, so I couldn’t understand why he left her for me. But he told me I was lucky he cared about me so much because he could have still been friends with her. I did tell him that I wouldn’t care as long as I knew. We finally moved into an apartment together, and he started a new job with an old friend he drinks with.
Since the move, he has become very verbally abusive, and I have developed anxiety and panic attacks. I have also developed a fear of driving. He tells me I need to quit being stupid and to grow up. He doesn’t like to talk about problems. He likes to pretend they never happened. If I try to discuss things that upset me, there is always an argument and I’m always in the wrong. When I work late or if I’m not home, he gets upset, drinks and breaks stuff.
He proposed a year into our relationship when things were OK. I’m trying to do anything I can to make this not miserable, but it’s not enough. What do you think I should do?
— Not Really Happy In Michigan
Dear Not Really Happy: When problems can’t be discussed, they also can’t be resolved. I think it’s time to calmly evaluate the status quo and decide if you really want to spend the rest of your life with an insecure, domineering, abusive partner who has a drinking problem. If the answer is no, make other living arrangements. Pack your belongings, inform him the romance is over (do this only when he is sober AND you have a witness) and leave.
If you have any reason to think this charmer may become violent, first call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 to put together a safe escape plan. Believe me, you can do better than this.
Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico have been fairly quiet in the first three months of the 2022 hurricane season.
Tyler Harper hopes to bring what he calls “farm values,” like hard work and strong commitment, to the Georgia Department of Agriculture if elected its next commissioner.
Feel sorry for Caleb Schroeder if you are so inclined, but do not expect this energetic teenaged dynamo to stick around for your pity.
Glynn County Manager Bill Fallon is confident enough the county can handle all projects on a proposed SPLOST 2022 list that he’ll stake his reputation on it.
State gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams stopped Tuesday by St. Simons Island to host a conversation about what she’ll do as governor to address environmental issues in Georgia.
Lawyers for the family of Latoya James described a recently filed $25 million federal lawsuit against the Camden County Sheriff’s Office as open and shut during a press conference in front of the Camden County Courthouse on Monday.
It’s completely surreal, but this issue marks my third year as edit… Read more