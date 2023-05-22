Dear Abby:

I’m a 32-year-old woman. My 20s were spent in a serious long-term relationship. It was a lot of firsts for me. After we split, I took a couple of years to sow my wild oats and find out who I am as an individual.

Inaugural Safe Harbor campaign eclipses expectations

When the first figures from Safe Harbor's Champions for Children fundraiser began to emerge — the news was very good. Initial reports indicated that the inaugural campaign raised more than $130,000 in just a handful of weeks.

Isles native, NFL legend Jim Brown dies

St. Simons Island native Jim Brown, regarded by many as the greatest football player of all time who quit the game at the height of his career and became a successful Hollywood actor and influential activist at the peak of the civil rights era, has died at his home in Los Angeles.