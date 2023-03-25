Dear Abby:

My daughter, “Maddie,” 34, just left what I thought was a great marriage. After only five years, she cheated on her husband, “Glenn.” Their 6-year-old son is crushed. I know there are two sides to every story, but our entire family loves Glenn. He’s a hard worker, but quiet and kind of a homebody.

Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.

More from this section

Frederica holds Field Day

Frederica holds Field Day

Students from kindergartners to upper school students participated in a field day Friday at Frederica Academy. There was more to it than competition, however, as the lower school students took time to jump and spring around in a bounce house. Students got out of school early Friday with ever…