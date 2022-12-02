Dear Abby:

A friend, “Marie,” approached me in the parking lot after church, raising her voice, flailing her arms and saying three people had told her that I told them to stay away from her and her husband. I told Marie it wasn’t true, and she and her husband were my friends. She reiterated that three people said it, shaking her hand and holding up three fingers in my face.

Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.

More from this section

Brunswick High shooter threat was a hoax

Brunswick High shooter threat was a hoax

Law enforcement personnel flocked to Brunswick High School on Wednesday morning after receiving calls about an active shooter, apparently one of numerous hoaxes that unfolded on school campuses regionally, statewide and across the country.

Handel's 'Messiah' to kick off season

Handel's 'Messiah' to kick off season

Gail Rivard had her first brush with Handel’s “Messiah” in college, but little did she know that the masterpiece, originally penned in 1741, would become an ongoing part of her life.