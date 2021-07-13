From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There is a lot said about people of faith, yet I have many friends who say they have faith but they cannot identify “faith in what or in whom.” Some say it is just believing that there is a greater power than mankind. What is the truth?
— P.F.
Dear P.F.: Having faith in God the Creator of the world is not simply education or experience. The Bible begins with the simple words: “In the beginning God…. “ These four words are the cornerstone of all existence and of all human history. God is not just “a power.” He is the source of all things. He is the beginning and the end.
Without God, there could have been no beginning and no continuing. God indeed was the creating power. By divine fiat, He brought form out of shapelessness, order out of disorder, and light out of darkness.
God cannot be rationalized — to try is to fail. There are mysteries about God that we will never understand in this life.
We should not think it strange that it is impossible to comprehend God intellectually, when it is equally impossible to explain many mysteries in the realm of matter. Who can fathom the law of gravity? Newton discovered it, but he could not explain it.
There are many arguments we could marshal to give evidence of the existence of God. We see objects that have no intellect, such as stars and planets, moving in a consistent pattern, cooperating with one another. Hence, it is evident that they achieve their movements not by accident, but by design. If God can be fully proved by the human mind, then He is no greater than the mind that proves Him. Cry out to God, “Lord… help my unbelief!” (Mark 9:24). There is only one God, and He wants everyone to come to Him and be saved.