From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My friends call me a hopeless fantasizer because I try to look on the good side of bad situations. Is this wrong?
— E.C.
Dear E.C.: Good things can come out of bad situations. While it is wise to be realistic we must be careful not to dampen the spirit of hope due to lack of faith in what God wants to accomplish in each person’s life. After all, hope is a gift. When hope is present, despair departs.
What is hope? Some equate it as a fanciful wish. But the word explodes with confidence to believe in something greater than ourselves. Hope is not found in things, but in God who is the Giver of hope.
We know that darkness does not remain, for the sun breaks through the night. Every morning without fail the sun peeks over the horizon. God is the Light and creates the light whether in the flicker of a flame, a sunray, a moonbeam, or the twinkle of the stars in the heavens. And the flicker of life in the soul is hope.
A contemporary philosopher, the late Richard Rorty, claimed that hope placed in the promise of Jesus Christ returning to Earth has failed because He has not returned. This philosopher believed a new document of promise is needed for hope to exist again. But there is a document of promise that has never grown old. It is new every morning. The Bible says that Jesus is the very hope that lies within. He is Earth’s only hope. He came to unlock the door of our souls. “My flesh also will rest in hope” (Psalm 16:9).
Hope is an unseen commodity that pays dividends while we still live. God bless those who live in hope and with hope. Never stop hoping. When we encourage others in this way it pleases the Lord.