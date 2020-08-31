From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Church members are to carry the light of Christ. Does this assure me of eternal life in Heaven where Jesus is the light of glory?
— L.G.
Dear L.G.: We often believe what the history books tell us but seldom believe what God has said from the beginning. Mankind, by nature, walks in darkness on earth. But it doesn’t have to be this way. With Christ abiding in our souls we can become His light of truth. Jesus said, “I am the light of the world. He who follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life” (John 8:12).
Hold up a [photo] negative to the light and it reveals an imperfect picture; but put it on the screen with a powerful light and its image is magnificent. So it is with our knowledge of God and man. Here we know so little, but the closer we get to Christ, we see things and understand things in the light of His truth.
So much of self is involved in what we do here, but one day in Christ we will know Him fully. What a glorious time it will be when we get to Heaven! In the meantime, all of those who belong to Him walk upon earth carrying His light. Do we let it shine by how we live in obedience to the Word of God?
Those who do not know Him as Savior can do so today. Every sinner who will ever come into the eternal presence of God as His child will have repented of sin and accepted Jesus Christ, His Son, as Lord and Savior. It’s more than being a member of a church; more than being baptized, and living a good moral life. It’s a personal relationship with Jesus Christ in which we are willing to take up our cross and follow Him, no matter what.