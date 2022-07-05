Dr. Wallace:
Does being a well-behaved, disciplined person truly pay off in the long run? I’m 23 years old and have been working very hard since I started middle school. By working hard, I mean cultivating healthy habits and developing a strong work ethic in both my academic and personal life.
For example, I never partied in high school or college, and I often spent the majority of my weekends in the library studying for exams or writing term papers. I also worked full time while I was in college to save money and pay off my tuition. I never had very much free time but I still managed to maintain good friendships throughout my time in school. Now that I’ve graduated from college, however, I’m beginning to wonder if anything truly special will come from my discipline and dedication.
My current job prospects look pretty good, but I already know of people from my college who have landed incredible positions at major companies, and a lot of those people partied every weekend and had a lot more fun than I did. I’ve never been tempted to live a wild, crazy party lifestyle, but now I’m beginning to regret that I didn’t have any of those experiences in college and seem to be in the exact same position as those who did live that way. I’m proud of myself for continuing to remain a disciplined and devoted person, but I’m beginning to wonder if living that way will ever prove to have significant advantages? Did I miss out when I had the chance?
— Left wondering about this,
via email
Dear Left Wondering About This: Look at it this way: You have the rest of your life to enjoy social outings where you can enjoy social times and let your hair down here and there, so to speak. And in doing so at your current age, your maturity will guide you to make better decisions during your future fun times than you likely would have made when you were younger.
The good habits you’ve built will pay you dividends across your lifetime in a multitude of ways. I congratulate you on being so disciplined and dedicated to the goals you set for yourself.