Dear Doctor Wallace:
I’m 20, and my husband is 21. Two weeks ago, we received wonderful news that we will be parents in late November or early December. I’m going to do everything possible to have healthy baby. I will follow 100% of my doctor’s advice.
My only worry is that, three years ago, I smoked some marijuana for a few months over that summer, but I took no other drugs. Could my marijuana smoking from back in 2017 cause my baby to have any birth defects in 2020?
Please answer my question in the newspaper. This really concerns me, and I don’t want my husband to know that I smoked some pot back then because he’s such a straight arrow. I’m not sure he would understand or be too happy to hear about me puffing marijuana back then.
— Concerned Mom-To-Be, via email
Dear Concerned Mom-To-Be: Your brief summer encounters with marijuana three years ago would have no ill effects on any of your children at this point in your life.
Birth defects are usually caused by drugs or/or excessive alcohol, and they occur only when drugs or alcohol are used during the pregnancy. I’m very happy to hear that you are so concerned and diligent to seek the very best of health for your unborn child.