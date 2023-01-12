Dear Abby:

My wife and I have been together 25 years and had an ideal marriage. She has recently become a dedicated baseball fan, or should I say, obsessed. She has season tickets and attends wearing her team outfit. She got a team license plate and scours the daily sports page for team news first thing every morning. She talks baseball with anyone anytime, including me, incessantly, despite my lukewarm interest.

New downtown cafe opening Friday

The Bubbling Cauldron in downtown Brunswick is opening a little later than anticipated, but the new opening date is much more on-brand — Friday the 13th.

Former ICE, FLETC official sentenced to 4 years in prison

A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official who worked at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center at Glynco will spend the next four years in prison and the six years following on probation after pleading guilty Friday to charges related to a Feb. 4, 2022, domestic violenc…