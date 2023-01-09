Dear Abby:

My husband is 38; I am 36. We have been together for 13 years, married for 11. We never wanted children, although we have some pets. My problem is, we’ve fallen into a parent-child relationship, where I’m starting to feel like the child.

COLUMN/PERSPECTIVE: A vision for a tiny tree on the beach

There are some revered trees in Glynn County. There’s the Lanier Oak where, it is said, Sidney Lanier was inspired to write his poem, “Marshes of Glynn.” There’s Lover’s Oak in Brunswick’s South End, and the Avenue of Oaks that leads into The Lodge is among the prettiest avenues in the South.

Turtles stunned by cold Christmas return to the sea

Four of six green sea turtles that were cold stunned by the record-breaking Christmas cold on barrier island beaches were released into St. Andrews Sound Friday morning after the Georgia Sea Turtle Center rehabilitated them.