Dear Dr. Wallace:
I love my parents very much. We have a great life and they both take great care of me and my three brothers. I’m the only girl, and I also just so happen to be the youngest.
My problem is that my dad has this weird habit where he will fake like he’s ignoring me around our home unless I call him “Daddy!” When I was little, this was no problem, but now that I’m a teenager it just sounds immature to me when I call him Daddy. Why can’t it be enough to address him as “Dad”?
My father is basically a great guy and a great provider who loves his whole family, but he’s sometimes a bit quirky, too. He likes nicknames, pet names and so forth. In fact, I’ll bet that if I tell him I just want to call him “Dad,” he’’ probably make me call him “Daddy-O!”
My mom tells me to just indulge him and call him whatever he wants to be called at home to keep him happy, so she’s not really going to provide me any leverage to get him to relent a bit on this. Help!
— Daddy’s Girl, via email
Dear Daddy’s Girl: It sounds to me that your dad has earned the right for you to call him “Daddy” if that’s what he wants to be called within your family at home. Think about what you wish to be called — your full first name, a shorter version of your name or even a nickname that you like at home.
If you preferred one particular version of your own name, wouldn’t you want to have your family respect your wishes?
However, on the other hand, if you wish to call him “Dad” or “Father” in public, I feel that is absolutely fair and appropriate.