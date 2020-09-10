Dear Doctor Wallace:
Our cousin, who is bright and had a wonderful future, met some weird guy in college who talked her into dropping out of school and joining a fringe religious cult. Our entire family is shocked and disappointed, but there’s nothing anyone can do.
She is now 19 years old, so she’s an adult and we can’t stop her. She had everything going for her, so it was really surprising for me to hear this. My question is, what causes people to join cults? I think it’s because they’re mentally weak. Or are they looking for some sort of acceptance they don’t get somewhere else? What is up with this type of behavior?
— Unhappy Cousin,
via email
Dear Unhappy Cousin: Over the years, I’ve read many interesting articles and studies on this topic. Leading cult experts often say that young adults, especially students who are unsure of their futures, seek to belong to something and are vulnerable to their fear of adult life and the associated responsibilities that come along with growing up and being fully in charge of one’s daily life.
Cult members come from all walks of life but do seem to have certain traits in common. People who answer yes to several of the following questions may be vulnerable to cult involvement.
Is the young adult:
• Unsure of his or her decision-making ability?
• Leaving home for the first time?
• Trying to “find” himself or herself?
• Finding it difficult to face the world as it is and wishing instead for a more harmonious, perfect world?
Many cults utilize this vulnerability by first seeking to isolate new members on a utopia-type farm somewhere in the remote countryside and then sending them, when converted, to more populated areas to sell literature, flowers or whatever product can bring in revenue to help support the clan.