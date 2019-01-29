Dr. Wallace:
Now that the holiday season is over, our school is back in session. I will be graduating from my high school in early June, which will be here soon! Accordingly, we are already planning for our high school graduation ceremony. Each graduating student is allowed to invite up to six guests and receives six graduation tickets to hand out. Our graduation will be held in our school gymnasium, a building that holds about 1,000 people. My six tickets will go to my mother, my two brothers and my sister, plus my mother’s parents. My parents have been divorced for over five years. Other than paying support for his children, our family has had no contact with my father. That’s because my mother wants it that way. She wants nothing to do with my dad.
Dad remarried about a year ago. I confirmed his whereabouts by calling his mother, my grandma. About a month ago, I asked Grandma if Dad would like to come to my high school graduation. She said she would find out. I called her yesterday and she said that dad would be thrilled to see his daughter graduate. I told my mother that I was planning on inviting Dad to the graduation ceremony. She seemed very surprised and stammered, “All six of your tickets are spoken for.” I told her that my friend was only going to use three of her six tickets and that she would give me the extras. Mom then said, “If that’s your wish, invite your dad, but I would hope that you wouldn’t invite his wife.”
Should I honor Mom’s wish, or should I tell Dad that his wife is also invited? Please tell me what to do. I really need your help, as I feel so uncomfortable having to make these types of decisions.
— Upcoming Graduate, Spring, Texas
Dear Upcoming Graduate: Invite both your father and your stepmother, and with the third ticket, also invite your father’s mother. You only graduate from high school one time, and you should as many people who love you as possible there to share in your wonderful experience! I trust the adults will all act like adults and put the focus on that day where it rightfully belongs — on you!
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’ve got a bad case of dandruff, and it seems to be a lot worse in the winter than in the summer. I’ve tried several leading brands of dandruff shampoo, but they haven’t done much good. Please tell me what I can do to cure this irritating disease.
— Anonymous,
via email
Dear Anonymous: Dandruff is not a condition that can be cured, but the good news is it can be controlled. It’s a normal process that often starts during the teen years. About 70 percent of all people have a dandruff problem at some point. It grows worse in winter months because the scalp is drier then due to indoor heat, which causes the flakes to shed faster. Ask your doctor or pharmacist to help you select a medicated shampoo that will best suit your needs. A professional can direct you to a product that is most appropriate for your particular situation.
