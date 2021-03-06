From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There’s been a display of terrible hatred in our country. How does God look on anger?
— P.A.
Dear P.A.: When the Bible tells us that God “is slow to anger” (Nahum 1:3), it means that He is patient beyond man’s capability. But there are many instances when God’s anger is revealed. The prophet Nahum preached that God would take revenge on evil. “[He] will not leave the guilty unpunished” (v. 3, NIV). History often reflects that the wicked stay wicked. Who are the wicked? Those who break the law of God, and we have all broken God’s law.
While God’s anger is always perfect, man’s anger is sinful. It leads to bitterness and hurt. Man’s anger is a destructive power. Can we overcome our anger, instead of constantly being overcome by it? Yes! With God’s help. Peter’s anger was channeled into boldness for Christ. Paul’s anger against Christians was replaced with a burning passion to spread the Gospel.
Man may think he gets away with unrighteousness, but nothing escapes God’s knowledge, nor does man get away with anything. Sin leads to repentance or retribution. When God’s anger is stirred, He often uses the power of nature to demonstrate His pending doom. “The Lord has His way in the whirlwind and the storm, and the clouds are the dust of His feet.… The earth heaves at His presence” (Nahum 1:3-5) So the storm clouds are swift, as holy feet stir up the dust of anger against man’s sin and disobedience, because God’s plan is to have fellowship with the human race, not conflict.
Anger makes us lash out at others, destroying relationships and revealing our true nature. The history of the human race is largely the history of its anger. But anger flees when the Spirit of God fills our hearts.