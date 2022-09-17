Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a teenager entering my senior year of high school, and I wanted to ask you your opinion about a debate I’ve been having with many of my close friends this past summer.
We were debating which is more dangerous to young people our age: drugs or alcohol. Most of my peer group answered alcohol as very few of them do drugs or have ever tried drugs.
I trust you have seen a lot of situations relating to both substances, so which do you feel is worse and why? And for the record, my friends and I don’t plan on taking any drugs or doing any drinking either. We are just curious about what is going on around us, because at times it appears there indeed is a lot going on.
— Curious and Serious, via email
Dear Curious And Serious: In the past, my standard answer was alcohol for the simple fact that it affected more overall lives in previous decades, especially those of the students I encountered when I was a high school administrator, principal and vice principal.
But now, here in 2022, I can honestly say that I think they are at least equally dangerous. The rise in fentanyl deaths in America is beyond shocking. And when it comes to drugs, there are also many other new synthetic drugs being sold on the black market that are far more potent than drugs were back in the days I strolled around high school campuses trying to keep everyone safe and healthy.
Today many people, young and old, take pills not for a drug high, but simply for what they feel is medication, and they run the risk of stopping breathing if fentanyl has been added into the mix with the pill they consume.
So today I say it is more important than it has ever been to take charge of one’s own health and safety. Don’t binge drink. Don’t drink when you are underage. Don’t drink to the point of becoming drunk at any age. Do not take drugs in an effort to get high. Don’t ever consume a pill that is given to you that you do not know the source of.
If you do need medication, only take medication that is filled at valid, public pharmacies via a legitimate medical professional’s prescription.
All of these recommendations are based upon common sense, but sadly many people, especially impressionable young teenagers, do not heed this advice. Always remember that you are responsible for yourself in this world. You have the power to make good decisions as well as bad ones, so think quite carefully before you take risky actions of any kind.
Dear Dr. Wallace: A guy called me out of the blue last night, and he invited me out on a date. I was excited because I like him and would like to get to know him better since I feel we might actually be compatible based on what I know about him so far.
My problem is that I had to head right over to our family dinner table right after he called, so we only spoke briefly! Now I realize that I didn’t get the details of the date like when, where and what we would be doing. I’m nervous now to call him back since I fear it will make me seem needy or overanxious. I’d prefer to act casual and cool up until we actually go out.
What should I do about this?
— Don’t Want to Be Overanxious, via email
Don’t Want To Be Overanxious: Well, the good news is that he called you, so this means that he has your telephone number. He can easily call or text you back within the next day or two to give you the details.
If you don’t hear more within a few days, perhaps you could text him and mention that because you had to run when you spoke, the two of you didn’t mention the specifics about the date. You can also tell him that you have a busy schedule, but that you want to be sure to carve out time for him since you enjoyed the brief conversation and look forward to seeing him when the time comes.