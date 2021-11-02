From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
America prided itself as a fair and responsible nation — demonstrating the importance to vote with freedom. Yet today we are watching our nation take for granted one of our most prized treasures — democracy among people. It scares me to think that Americans today have forgotten what made our nation great. Is there even hope for the future?
— A.R.
Dear A.R.: Many people go through life without ever realizing who they really are, or why God put them here. On the outside, they may be successful, well liked, even envied by others. But down inside, something is still missing.
Advertisers promise happiness and fulfillment — if we will only use their product. Pundits and politicians promise abundance and world peace — if we will only listen to their wisdom and vote for them. These promises, however, always fall short. We spend all our time and energy pampering our bodies and minds — but if we ignore our souls, we will end up spiritually starved and malnourished. While God’s Word says a great deal about the nations, He says more about the people of the nations.
We must come to the place in life where we ask: Do we know where we’ve come from, do we know where we are, who we are, and — most important — do we know where we’re going? There comes a time in our lives when each person must answer the question: Where do I stand before God?
When we’ve had our sins forgiven, and our iniquities covered by the blood of Christ, there’s hope, there’s joy, there’s peace, there’s purpose, there’s meaning, and then we can say, “Because Jesus lives, we can face tomorrow.” Bill and Gloria Gaither, the great songwriters, penned these words: Because He lives, all fear is gone, because I know He holds the future, life is worth the living just because He lives.”