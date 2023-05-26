From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
By nature, I’m a worrier. It seems there’s something new to worry about every day — like climate change, deadly viruses, whether I should take certain prescription drugs in order to look younger, etc. Now people are recommending stockpiling food. As a Christian, how can I keep from worrying about every potential disaster?
– W.D.
Dear W.D.: The birds remind us that food should not be our chief concern and the lilies show us that worrying over appearance does not make us beautiful. Jesus reminded people that God clothes the grass in the field and asks, “How much more will he look after you, O you of little faith?” (See Luke 12)
Two conflicting forces cannot exist in one human heart. When doubt reigns, faith cannot abide. Where hatred rules, love is crowded out. Where selfishness rules, love cannot dwell. When worry is present, trust cannot crowd its way in. The very best prescription for banishing worry is found in Psalm 37:5: “Commit your way to the Lord, trust also in Him.”
The word commit means to turn over to, to entrust completely. Think of the things you do not worry about. Perhaps you never worry about whether you will be able to get water out of the faucet in your kitchen, or maybe you do not worry about a tree falling on your house. Now ask yourself why you do not worry about such things. Is it because, in the case of running water, it’s always there every time you want it, or that a tree has never fallen on your house before? Certainty breeds trust, doesn’t it?
We can be just as certain and just as worry-free about God’s love. protection, and provision because He has never gone back on a single one of His promises. He never changes. Great is His faithfulness.
