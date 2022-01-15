From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
What does it mean for a person to give their life to the Lord?
– L.S.
Dear L.S.: A police sergeant once asked what the secret was to living a victorious Christian life. While there is no magic formula, if one word could answer it the word would be “surrender.” To surrender means to give in or give up, to let someone else have power and control. While people do not like this idea, the truth is that to walk as a faithful Christian and follow the Lord, we must give up our wants and seek what God wants and live for Him and follow His commandments, praising Him along the way. Surrender comes when we believe that Christ will come into our lives and give us His mercy, love and forgiveness.
How is this done? The answer is to hand God the controls; the control of the mind, the heart and the will. Rather than choosing to do what we want, we listen to God and read and study His Word that will guide us in the decisions we make. We give every situation to Him and look for His hand to direct us along life’s pathway.
It is not enough to tell Jesus one time that we love Him and want to obey Him. It is a lifetime journey. Do we see growth in our lives? Jesus said that if anyone desires to follow Him, they must seek His will and follow it (Luke 9:23). Daily surrender is the key to daily victory.
When we open our minds to God’s Word, we open the door for the Holy Spirit to do His work in us, and we are filled with assurance of His presence each step of the way.