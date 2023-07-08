From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There’s a new movement stirring some debate claiming that God wants people who love Jesus to remain as little children. This is contrary to Scripture and I believe this group is misinterpreting the story of Jesus speaking of having the faith of a child. Preachers are not speaking out against this, and I wonder why.
– G.U.
Dear G.U.: The kindness, understanding and compassion of God has been demonstrated in choosing to reveal Himself to man by sending His Son on a rescue mission. When Jesus was on Earth He said, “Unless you are converted and become as little children, you will by no means enter the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 18:3). He was making clear that simple childlike faith, rather than the intellect, was important. “But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God” (John 1:12).
Children are dependent upon parents for protection and care. But the Bible tells believers that we are not to remain little children but “come to the unity of the faith … to the measure of the stature of the fullness of Christ; that we should no longer be children, tossed to and fro … but, speaking the truth in love, may grow up in all things into Him” (Ephesians 4:13–15).
Throughout Scripture, there are many references to children as babes, children as youth and children as adults. We read about the three Hebrew children (young men) being cast into the fiery furnace, the children of Israel (a whole nation) and the children of God — all saved by God’s grace — encompassing all ages.
When we come to Christ, we become children of God, dependent on Him to make us into new creations to grow in maturity concerning the things of God. What a tragedy when parents do not help their children grow in maturity and to be useful members of society.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Federal funding to widen a 2.492-mile stretch of U.S. 17 will have to wait.
Brunswick’s Historic Preservation Board is scheduled to consider new construction in the city’s historic district and hear a proposal from the Georgia Historical Society for a new historic marker in the city relating to the civil rights movement when it meets next week.
Two new construction projects on Cypress Mill Road in Brunswick will house a blood plasma donation center and a package store, per city documents.
The hottest days on the planet in recorded history occurred this week, according to climate monitors, which is likely not surprising to folks in the Golden Isles.
Navy Cmdr. Darshan Thota recently earned the Defense Meritorious Service Medal for his role in building three new operational medicine electronic health records and establishing the operating structure.
Work is ongoing at a tiny home village that will be occupied by 60 homeless people.