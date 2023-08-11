From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Dear Dr. Graham:
The world today is focus-driven and goal-oriented, and it seems that the thinking and teaching of this way of life is to do “whatever it takes” to be better than the next guy. This is sending a terrible message, particularly when some of these people are the very ones who motivate others to do volunteer work and reach out to those in need. Is living to please self the right way to live?
– F.D.
Dear F.D.: Some people are focused, using all their energies to reach their goals. Others drift through life with little purpose or direction, living for the moment and never thinking about where they are headed. Most people probably live somewhere in between. But they all have this in common: They are living only for themselves and their own happiness.
But when we come to Christ, God gives us a new purpose. Now we want to live for Christ and not just ourselves. We begin to see other people differently — not for what they can do for us, but what we can do for them.
Many times when someone comes to Christ, they have no inkling of how that will impact their journey in life, but down inside a person senses something is different. Some people who are normally touchy and irritable, will sense the tug in the heart to work at being considerate and courteous. Others begin to notice such changes in behavior. This is the work of the Holy Spirit’s presence. A new purpose emerges — desiring to live for Christ and be more and more like Jesus.
The Bible says, “Those who live [in Christ] should live no longer for themselves, but for Him who died for them and rose again” (2 Corinthians 5:15).
